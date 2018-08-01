Markets At Fresh Peaks Ahead Of RBI Policy Outcome; IOC Rises Nearly 2%

The domestic equity indices opened in the green on Wednesday amid positive global cues.

The domestic stock markets opened Wednesday's session on a positive note ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's decision on the monetary policy and key interest rates. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 58.95 points, or 0.15 per cent, to hit an all-time high of 37,665.53. The Nifty50 index also scaled a new peak high, surging 13.85 points or 0.12 per cent to trade at 11,370.35. The domestic equity indices opened in the green amid positive global cues.At 9:43 am, the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 37,635.80, with a gain of 29.22 points or 0.08 per cent while the broader Nifty50 was at 11,372.55 level, up 16.05 points or0.14 per cent.