Markets At Fresh Peaks Ahead Of RBI Policy Outcome; IOC Rises Nearly 2%

Major gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack in the early session were Vedanta, Axis Bank, Hero Moto Corp, SBIN, Yes Bank and Tata Steel.

Market | | Updated: August 01, 2018 10:06 IST
The domestic equity indices opened in the green on Wednesday amid positive global cues.

The domestic stock markets opened Wednesday's session on a positive note ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's decision on the monetary policy and key interest rates. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 58.95 points, or 0.15 per cent, to hit an all-time high of 37,665.53. The Nifty50 index also scaled a new peak high, surging 13.85 points or 0.12 per cent to trade at 11,370.35. The domestic equity indices opened in the green amid positive global cues.At 9:43 am, the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 37,635.80, with a gain of 29.22 points or 0.08 per cent while the broader Nifty50 was at 11,372.55 level, up 16.05 points or0.14 per cent.
10 things to know about stock markets trading today:
  1. Asian stocks edged higher on Wednesday, tracking the firmer Wall Street finish though reports that Washington plans to raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods have put the focus back on volatile Sino-US trade relations. 
  2. Major gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack in the early session were Vedanta (+2.72%), Axis Bank (+0.99%), Hero Moto Corp (+0.82%), SBIN (+0.80%), Yes Bank (+0.79%) and Tata Steel (+0.74%). Shares of Tata Consultancy (TCS), Reliance Industries, ITC and Induslnd Bank are in top focus today.
  3. Top laggards in the Sensex pack at the same time were NTPC (-0.10%), Infosys (-0.37%), Wipro (-0.43%), HDFC Bank (-0.89%), HDFC (-0.94%) and Tata Motors (-3.73). 
  4. IOC (+2.01%), Bajaj Auto (+1.59), Hindustan Petroleum (+1.58%), GAIL (+1.43%) and Vedanta (+1.42%) were leading the pack of Nifty gainers.
  5. The main losers on the index in the morning session were Tata Motors (-3.90), Eicher Motors (-1.28%), IndiaBulls Housing Finance (-0.91%), Infosys (-0.81%) and NTPC (-0.81%).
  6. The Indian rupee depreciated by 5 paise to 68.59 against the US dollar in early trade today.
  7. Global markets inched higher on Tuesday, helped by a Bloomberg report that the US and China were seeking to resume trade talks to defuse the battle over import tariffs.
  8. Reserve Bank of India is likely to raise interest rates on Wednesday while retaining a neutral policy stance as it aims to strike a balance between rising inflationary pressures and still recovering growth.
  9. Thirty-seven of 63 economists in a Reuters poll last week said the RBI will raise rates today, while 22 said the next hike would come later this year, or early in 2019.
  10. Meanwhile, domestic equity markets marked a higher closing for BSE benchmark for the eighth consecutive session on Tuesday. The Nifty also registered a fresh record closing high on Tuesday. (With Agencies inputs)


IOC, Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Petroleum were top Nifty gainers
Asian stocks edged higher, tracking firmer Wall Street finish
Rupee depreciated by 5 paise to 68.59 against US dollar
