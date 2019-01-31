Sensex Rises Over 200 Points, Nifty Above 10,700

The gains on Dalal Street were led by buying in energy, PSU banking, metal, IT and realty stocks.

Domestic stock markets started Thursday's session on a higher note tracking positive global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 234.03 points to touch 35,825.28, while the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange surged by 50.15 points to 10,701.95. The gains on Dalal Street were led by buying in energy, PSU banking, metal, IT and realty stocks. Heavyweights ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys and SBI contributed the most to the advances on the Sensex.

At 9:20 am, the 30-share benchmark index traded 230.72 points or 0.65 per cent higher at 35,821.97, and the Nifty was at 10,695.65, up 43.85 points or 0.41 per cent from the previous close.

Top advancers on the 50-scrip index were ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, SBI, NTPC and Reliance Industries, trading between 1.18 and 2.16 per cent higher.

Asia stocks rose to a four-month high on Thursday after the Federal Reserve pledged to be patient with further interest rate hikes, signalling a potential end to its tightening cycle amid signs of slowing global growth. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose to its highest since Oct. 4 and was last up 0.7 percent.

Globally, oil prices rose after US government data showed signs of tightening supply and as investors remained concerned about supply disruptions following U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry.

(With inputs from agencies)