Sensex Rises Over 250 Points, Nifty Above 10,900

Domestic stock markets started Friday's session on a higher note tracking positive global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 273.33 points to touch 36,468.43, while the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange surged by 78.65 points to 10,928.45. Heavyweights Reliance Industries, Yes Bank, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC contributed the most to the advances on the Sensex. The gains on Dalal Street were led by buying in PSU banking, metal and pharma stocks.

At 9:18 am, the 30-share benchmark index traded 219.19 points or 0.61 per cent higher at 36,414.29, and the Nifty was at 10,908.40, up 58.60 points or 0.54 per cent from the previous close.

Top advancers on the 50-scrip index were Yes Bank, Bharti Infratel, UPL, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Bharti Airtel, trading between 1.74 and 7.15 per cent higher.

Asian stocks rose across the board on Friday, buoyed by gains in US technology shares while investors awaited several key events next week including US-China trade talks. The euro struggled near a six-week low versus the dollar following dovish-sounding comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who expressed concerns about the euro zone economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.95 per cent to scale its highest since December 4.

(With inputs from agencies)