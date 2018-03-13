Sensex Rises 150 Points Led By Banking Stocks The Sensex recorded its biggest single-day gain in two years on Monday, finishing at a one-week high of 33,917.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Sensex surged 610 points to close at 33,917 on Monday





In late morning deals, the Nifty Bank - an NSE sub-index of banking stocks - rose around 1 per cent. Among banking stocks, Bank of Baroda was up 6 per cent, PNB up 4 per cent. SBI, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank traded with gains of around 1-2 per cent.



Government data post-market hours on Monday showed retail inflation cooled off to a four-month low of 4.4 per cent in February while factory output rose to 7.5 per cent in January. While cheaper food articles and lower cost for fuel pushed consumer inflation lower, industrial output spurted due to a good show by manufacturing coupled with higher offtake of consumer and capital goods.



Retail inflation or Consumer Price Index-based inflation came in at 4.4 per cent in February, easing for a second straight month, as against 5.07 per cent in January, government data showed. Analysts polled by news agency Reuters had predicted February's rate to ease to 4.8 per cent from 5.1 per cent in January. Forecasts ranged from 4.4 per cent to 5.6 per cent.



The Reserve Bank of India, which has kept rates steady since a 25-basis-point cut in August, is widely expected to maintain rates at their current level next month. In its February 7 policy statement, the RBI kept the repo rate - the key rate at which the central bank lends to other banks - unchanged at 6 per cent.



Factory output - determined by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) - at 7.5 per cent in the month of January was higher than 3.5 per cent in the corresponding month of 2017, separate data showed.



At 10:48 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 104 points higher at 34,022 while the NSE Nifty was up 37 points at 10,458. 37 stocks on the 50-scrip NSE Nifty were trading in the positive zone.



Tata Consultancy Services



Besides TCS, other top losers on the Nifty included Coal India, NTPC and Hindalco Industries - down up to 2 per cent.



The BSE Sensex rose as much as 159 points to hit an intraday high of 34,077 on Tuesday. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index Nifty gained 57 points to touch 10,478. Gains were supported by banking, energy, realty and capital goods stocks - trading up between 1 per cent and 1.4 per cent. Top gainers on the 50-scrip Nifty included Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Axis Bank, SBI, Wipro and Bharti Infratel - up around 2-4 per cent.In late morning deals, the Nifty Bank - an NSE sub-index of banking stocks - rose around 1 per cent. Among banking stocks, Bank of Baroda was up 6 per cent, PNB up 4 per cent. SBI, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank traded with gains of around 1-2 per cent.Government data post-market hours on Monday showed retail inflation cooled off to a four-month low of 4.4 per cent in February while factory output rose to 7.5 per cent in January. While cheaper food articles and lower cost for fuel pushed consumer inflation lower, industrial output spurted due to a good show by manufacturing coupled with higher offtake of consumer and capital goods.Retail inflation or Consumer Price Index-based inflation came in at 4.4 per cent in February, easing for a second straight month, as against 5.07 per cent in January, government data showed. Analysts polled by news agency Reuters had predicted February's rate to ease to 4.8 per cent from 5.1 per cent in January. Forecasts ranged from 4.4 per cent to 5.6 per cent.The Reserve Bank of India, which has kept rates steady since a 25-basis-point cut in August, is widely expected to maintain rates at their current level next month. In its February 7 policy statement, the RBI kept the repo rate - the key rate at which the central bank lends to other banks - unchanged at 6 per cent.Factory output - determined by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) - at 7.5 per cent in the month of January was higher than 3.5 per cent in the corresponding month of 2017, separate data showed.At 10:48 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 104 points higher at 34,022 while the NSE Nifty was up 37 points at 10,458. 37 stocks on the 50-scrip NSE Nifty were trading in the positive zone. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares fell nearly 6 per cent on Tuesday. Tata Sons, the holding company of TCS, sold about 1.5 per cent shares of TCS for about $1.25 billion in a block deal. Tata Sons owned 73.5 per cent of TCS as of end-December.Besides TCS, other top losers on the Nifty included Coal India, NTPC and Hindalco Industries - down up to 2 per cent.