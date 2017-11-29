Sensex, Nifty Struggle; Banking Stocks Weigh

The benchmark BSE Sensex was flat in early trade, weighed down by profit-taking in banking stocks. The dollar held firm on Wednesday after Wall Street shot to record peaks amid signs of progress on US tax cuts. Asian share markets were not as jubilant, held back by caution over the latest missile test by North Korea and concerns at recent softness in Chinese shares.MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up just a fraction, while China's blue chip index eased 0.5 percent.Among the better performers, Japan's Nikkei added 0.4 percent, while Australia's main index rose 0.7 percent.The prospects for a U.S. tax cut seemed to improve after Senate Republicans rammed forward their bill in a partisan committee vote that set up a full vote by the Senate as soon as Thursday, although details of the measure remained unsettled.Major gainers were Coal India, ONGC, Dr Reddy's, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Cipla, L&T, Tata Motors, ITC Ltd, Infosys, Bajaj Auto and SBI, gaining up to 2.11 per cent.Among the banking stocks, Yes Bank was down 1.6 per cent. (With Agency Inputs)