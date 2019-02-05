Sensex, Nifty Move In A Range Amid Choppy Trade: 5 Things To Know

The Sensex and Nifty have risen 2.8% and 2.5% in past three sessions respectively

Domestic stock markets moved in a narrow range switching between gains and losses early on Tuesday, as caution prevailed among investors ahead of the central bank's policy meet. The Sensex rose as much as 70 points to touch 36,653 in the first few minutes of trade after opening marginally lower while the Nifty moved up 16 points to hit 10,928. Both the benchmark indices, however, reversed the gains as losses in IT stocks offset advances in auto counters.