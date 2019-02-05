NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

Sensex, Nifty Move In A Range Amid Choppy Trade: 5 Things To Know

Top gainers on the 50-scrip index were Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, UPL and Bajaj Finance.

Market | | Updated: February 05, 2019 09:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sensex, Nifty Move In A Range Amid Choppy Trade: 5 Things To Know

The Sensex and Nifty have risen 2.8% and 2.5% in past three sessions respectively

Domestic stock markets moved in a narrow range switching between gains and losses early on Tuesday, as caution prevailed among investors ahead of the central bank's policy meet. The Sensex rose as much as 70 points to touch 36,653 in the first few minutes of trade after opening marginally lower while the Nifty moved up 16 points to hit 10,928. Both the benchmark indices, however, reversed the gains as losses in IT stocks offset advances in auto counters.
Here are five things to know:
  1. At 9:42 am, the Sensex traded 48 points lower at 36,534 and the Nifty was at 10,904, down 8 points from the previous close. 
  2. Top laggards on the 50-scrip index included Wipro, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Bharti Airtel and Indiabulls Housing Finance, trading between 0.8 per cent and 3.6 per cent lower at the time. Losses in the IT majors dragged the Nifty IT index as much as 0.8 per cent lower. 
  3. On the other hand, top advancers on the Nifty pack were Dr Reddy's, Titan and Zee, which traded 3.9 per cent, 1.8 per cent and 1.8 per cent per cent higher respectively.
  4. Analysts said caution prevailed among investors as the markets awaited the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy on Thursday.
  5. Equities in other Asian markets extended their gains as overnight strength on Wall Street and the Federal Reserve's dovish turn underpinned risk appetite. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.4 per cent and hovered near its four-month high marked on Friday. Japan's Nikkei average was flat on the day but at its highest level in seven weeks.

(With agency inputs)

 



NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sensex Nifty

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekWorld Cancer DaySamsung GalaxyOppo K1

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top