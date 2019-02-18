NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

Sensex Falls Over 150 Points, Nifty Slides Below 10,700

Top laggards on the Nifty wereYes Bank, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, TCS and HCL Tech.

Market | | Updated: February 18, 2019 09:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sensex Falls Over 150 Points, Nifty Slides Below 10,700

Domestic stock markets swung between gains and losses amid cautious trade on Monday. After opening higher for the day, the Sensex shed as much as 161 points to hit 35,647 in early trade. The Nifty declined as much as 47 points to touch 10,677. Losses in auto and information technology stocks dragged the markets lower however some advances in metal stocks kept the downside in check. At 9:26 am, the Sensex traded down 112 points at 35,696 while the Nifty was at 10,694, down 29 points from the previous close.

Top laggards on the Nifty at the time were Yes Bank, Coal India, TCS, HCL Tech and UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Auto, trading between 1.3 per cent and 3.6 per cent lower. 

Equities in other Asian markets bounced broadly as investors dared to hope for both progress at China-US trade talks in Washington this week and more policy stimulus from major central banks.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1 per cent, recovering from a sharp fall last Friday. Japan's Nikkei climbed 1.8 per cent to its highest level of the year so far, while Australia's main index rose 0.7 per cent.

(With agency inputs)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sensex Nifty

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PulwamaPulwama AttackAmarinder SinghPM ModiPakistanSatya Pal MalikJaish-e-MohammadLive TVArun JaitleyEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIPL TicketsSoldierCRPF Terrorist AttackDelhi WeatherWeatherXUV300 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top