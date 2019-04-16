Nifty Hits Record High, Sensex Jumps Over 300 Points

Forty four stocks on the 50-scrip benchmark index traded in the positive zone

Domestic stock markets started Tuesday's session on a higher note with the NSE Nifty clocking a record high. The S&P BSE Sensex soared as much as 310.86 points to 39,216.70, and the NSE Nifty jumped 77.65 points to an all-time high of 11,768.00. Advances in financials and metal stocks led the gains in domestic markets. At 9:50 am, the Nifty traded 72.30 points higher at 11,762.65 and the Sensex was up 270.80 points at 39,176.64.

Thirty nine stocks on the 50-scrip benchmark index traded in the positive zone at the time. Top gainers on the Nifty50 were ICICI Bank, Indian Oil, Coa.l India and Vedanta, trading between 2.06 per cent and 2.88 per cent higher.

ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top contributors to the gains on Sensex.

From the IT pack, Wipro shares were in focus ahead of the announcement of quarterly earnings by the company due in the day. The Wipro stock fell/rose as much as 1.30 per cent in morning deals.

Equities in other Asian markets hovered below a nine-month high after disappointing bank earnings dented Wall Street, though recent signs that the global economy is likely to avoid a sharper downturn helped limit the losses. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed by mid-morning.

Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.2 per cent. Expectations that Chinese and US trade negotiators would strike a deal soon also lifted market confidence.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.1 per cent and Australian stocks added 0.5 per cent.

The domestic benchmark index had risen for three straight days in a row.

(With inputs from Reuters)

