Sensex Falls Over 100 Points Amid Choppy Trade, Nifty Near 10,730: 10 Things To Know

Losses in auto and metal stocks offset advances inIT and pharma counters

Domestic stock markets started the holiday-shortened week on a lacklustre note, amid a subdued trend in Asian peers on global growth concerns. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher but moved in a narrow range see-sawing between gains and losses in first few minutes of trade. In morning deals, losses in auto and metal stocks offset advances in IT and pharma counters. The Nifty has declined 213 points, or 1.9 per cent, in past two trading sessions, after a rally that lasted seven days.