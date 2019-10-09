Sensex, Nifty Snap Six-Day Losing Streak Led By Banks: 10 Things To Know

Sensex ended 646 points or 1.72 per cent higher at 38,178.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes snapped their six-day losing streak paced by gains in banking heavyweights like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India HDFC and IndusInd Bank. The Sensex surged as much as 678 points and the NSE Nifty 50 index reclaimed its important psychological level of 11,300. The Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note and extended gains in the noon deals led by buying in banking and financial shares.