Sensex, Nifty Slip Into Red As Metal, IT Stocks Drag

New Delhi: Equity indices turned negative on Tuesday with the benchmark BSE Sensex falling more than 100 points led by losses in metal and IT stocks. Sensex dropped 113 points or 0.19 per cent to 60,025 in late deals; while the broader NSE Nifty moved 35 points or 0.19 per cent to 17,895.

Major laggards in the BSE pack included Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank and Nestle India with their shares sliding as much as 3.06 per cent. Though, Maruti Suzuki India, Sun Pharma, Titan, NTPC, SBI and L&T surged as much as 2.35 per cent.

On the NSE platform, sub-indices Nifty Metal and Nifty IT plunged as much as 1.09 per cent.

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capitalvia Global Research Ltd, said: "Equity benchmarks trading near their neutral lines with both Sensex and Nifty trading in red terrain amid negative cues from other Asian markets. Traders remained cautious with the most awaited US Federal Reserve's policy meeting, one of several central bank decisions this week that could set the tone for risk appetite."

He suggested, "59,700 will be an immediate support level in the market and can expect markets to trade above the support level and in the range of Rs 59,700-60,500."

Among other stocks, agrochemical holding company PI Industries shed 6.70 per cent after its deal with active pharmaceutical ingredient maker IND Swift Laboratories fell through.

Joining a long list of Indian startups that have tapped the capital market this year, logistics firm Delhivery Ltd filed for an initial public offering of up to Rs 7,460 crore.