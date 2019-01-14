Sensex Falls Over 250 Points, Nifty Struggles Near 10,710: 10 Things To Know

Analysts will watch inflation data due later in the day closely

Domestic stock markets started Monday's session on a weak note, after growth in industrial production crashed to the lowest level recorded since June 2017. The Sensex fell as much as 259 points in early trade to hit 35,750, and the broader Nifty declined 83 points to touch 10,711. A broad-based selloff, led by financial, metal and energy stocks dragged the markets lower. Weakness in other Asian markets, where equities receded from recent highs, after the release of Chinese trade data also hurt investor sentiment.