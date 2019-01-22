Sensex Falls Over 150 Points, Nifty Near 10,900

Selling in auto, metal and energy stocks pulled the markets lower

Domestic stock markets fell after a mixed start on Tuesday tracking weakness in Asian peers amid pessimism about world economic growth. The Sensex fell as much as 165 points to touch 36,413 in first few minutes of trade while the Nifty hit 10,908 on the downside, 53 points below the previous close. Selling in auto, metal and energy stocks pulled the markets lower, but buying witnessed in pharma stocks kept the losses in check.

Equities in other Asian markets moved lower after the International Monetary Fund cut its world economic growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020, citing weakness in Europe and some emerging markets.

Asian shares and US stock futures slipped. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5 per cent, drifting away from a recent seven-week top. Japan's Nikkei, which had opened firmer, was flat. US stock futures, which offer an indication of how Wall Street will open, were down about 0.5 per cent.

The IMF also noted that failure to resolve trade tensions could further destabilise a slowing global economy. In its second downgrade in three months, the global lender predicted the global economy to grow at 3.5 per cent in 2019 and 3.6 per cent in 2020, down 0.2 and 0.1 percentage point respectively from its forecasts last October.

