Sensex Jumps 100 Points, Nifty Touches 10,850: 10 Things To Know

Top advancers on the 50-scrip benchmark index were ITC, ONGC, Hindalco, Grasim and HDFC.

Market | | Updated: January 11, 2019 09:33 IST
The Nifty rose as much as 28 points to touch 10,850 in early trade

Domestic stock markets started Friday's session on a higher note tracking gains in Asian peers. The Sensex jumped as much as 107 points in early trade to hit 36,214, while the Nifty touched 10,850, up 28 points - or 0.3 per cent - from the previous close. Metal and FMCG stocks led the advances in the markets, but the upside was limited due to weakness in IT stocks. However, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares fell 1.9 per cent, a day after the IT major reported a record profit of Rs 8,105 crore for the October-December period.
Here are 10 things to know:
  1. At 9:45 am, the Sensex traded 99 points higher at 36,205 and the Nifty was up 20 points at 10,841.
  2. Top advancers on the 50-scrip benchmark index were ITC, HDFC, Hindalco, ONGC and Indian Oil, and trading around 1-1.4 per cent higher each. 
  3. At that time, TCS shares traded down 1.7 per cent. The country's largest software services exporter on Thursday posted a revenue growth of 12.1 per cent (year-on-year), its highest in 14 quarters.
  4. Infosys shares rose as much as 0.7 per cent. The country's second largest IT services exporter is due to announce its earnings for the December quarter post-market hours in the day.
  5. Analysts say macroeconomic data, besides key corporate earnings reports, will be watched closely.
  6. The government will release monthly data for factory activity, measured by Index of Industrial Production (IIP), in evening. Inflation data are due on Monday.
  7. December retail inflation is expected to have eased to 2.20 per cent in December, which would mark its lowest level recorded since June 2017, according to a poll by news agency Reuters. Inflation at such levels will likely give the central bank breathing space to keep policy on hold.
  8. The domestic stocks took positive cues from other Asian markets where equities inched higher to one-month highs. However, investors sought more clarity on whether the US and China could make headway on their talks on trade.
  9. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged 0.2 per cent higher, while Japan's benchmark Nikkei advanced 1.1 per cent in early trade.
  10. Meanwhile, the rupee edged higher to 70.41 against the dollar on Friday morning. 

(With agency inputs)



