Sensex Jumps 100 Points, Nifty Touches 10,850: 10 Things To Know

Domestic stock markets started Friday's session on a higher note tracking gains in Asian peers. The Sensex jumped as much as 107 points in early trade to hit 36,214, while the Nifty touched 10,850, up 28 points - or 0.3 per cent - from the previous close. Metal and FMCG stocks led the advances in the markets, but the upside was limited due to weakness in IT stocks. However, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares fell 1.9 per cent, a day after the IT major reported a record profit of Rs 8,105 crore for the October-December period.