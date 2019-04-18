Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points, Reliance Industries Rises Ahead Of Earnings

Advances in energy and auto stocks supported the markets

Domestic stock markets resumed trading on Thursday on a higher note with the S&P BSE Sensex rising as much as 211.81 points to touch 39,487.45. The Nifty moved to 11,856.15 in early trade, up 69 points from the previous close. Advances in energy and auto stocks supported the markets however weakness in metal counters kept the upside in check. At 9:22 am, the Sensex traded up 132.37 points at 39,408.01 and the Nifty was up 26.50 points at 11,813.65.

Top gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time were Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Wipro, trading between 0.71 per cent and 1.76 per cent higher.

Reliance Industries, HDFC and ICICI Bank were the top contributors to the advances on Sensex.

Reliance Industries was in focus, ahead of the earnings announcement by the conglomerate due post-market hours. The shares rose as much as 3.07 per cent in early trade.

Jet Airways shares plunged as much as 34.01 per cent a day after the cash-strapped suspended all of its flying operations temporarily, having failed to secure emergency funds from its lenders. On the NSE, the stock crashed to Rs 158.70 apiece on morning deals, compared with its previous close of Rs 240.50.

Equities in other Asian markets were subdued on Thursday after a negative performance on Wall Street, with caution ahead of business surveys in Europe and Japan, and the Good Friday and Easter holidays keeping investors on the sidelines.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.08 per cent, trading just below its highest since late July 2018 brushed on Wednesday.

The Indian stock markets remained shut on Wednesday for the Mahavir Jayanti holiday. The S&P BSE Sensex had added 690.29 points, or 1.79 per cent, in the past four sessions.

(With inputs from Reuters)

