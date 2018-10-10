Sensex Up Over 150 Points, Nifty Tops 10,350

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 34,299.47, down 174.91 points or 0.51%.

The stock markets opened Wednesday's session on a higher note led by gains in pharma, auto, and financial stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex started at 34,493.21 and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 10,331.85. At 9:28 am, the Sensex traded at 34,464.81, up 165.34 points or 0.48 per cent, and the Nifty50 at 10,355.20, with a gain of 54.15 points or 0.53 per cent. Gaining between 1.36 and 3.30 per cent, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Vedanta, and Maruti Suzuki were the top five Sensex gainers.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 34,299.47, down 174.91 points or 0.51 per cent and the Nifty at 10,301.05, with a loss of 47 points or 0.45 per cent. According to provisional data from the NSE, foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutional investors sold and purchased net shares of Rs 1,242.46 crore and Rs 1,526 crore respectively on Tuesday.