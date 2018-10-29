Sensex, Nifty Pare Gains After Firm Start; Pharma, Banking Stocks In The Green

After a firm start, the domestic stock markets turned negative in early trade on Monday.

After a firm start, the domestic stock markets turned negative in early trade on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 33,549.88 as compared to its last close of 33,349.31. The Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) started at 10,078.10 against its previous close of 10,030. However, soon after, the markets turned negative and then flat. At 9:30 am, the 30-share Sensex traded at 33,378.65, up 29.34 points, or 0.09 per cent, while the 50-scrip Nifty was at 10,058.30, with a gain of 28.30 points, or 0.28 per cent.

Gaining between 6.54 per cent and 1.65 per cent, ICICI Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharma and Axis Bank were the top Nifty gainers.

At 8:54 am, China's Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.31 per cent and Japan's Nikkei index traded at 0.09 per cent lower. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.19 per cent.

On Friday, US' S&P 500 ended at its lowest level since early May, reported news agency Reuters. The Nasdaq registered its biggest weekly drop since March 23 after confirming a correction earlier in the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 296.24 points, or 1.19 per cent, to 24,688.31, the S&P 500 lost 46.88 points, or 1.73 per cent, to 2,658.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 151.12 points, or 2.07 per cent, to 7,167.21.

On Friday, foreign portfolio investors sold while domestic institutional investors bought net equities of Rs 1,356.66 crore and Rs 1,875.89 crore respectively, showed provisional NSE data. (With Reuters inputs)