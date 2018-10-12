Sensex Jumps Over 400 Points, Nifty Hits 10,350

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2%.

The stock markets opened with a strong positive bias on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 34,291.92 and the Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 10,331.55. In the first few minutes of the trade, the Sensex traded at 34,420.54, up 419.39 points or 1.23 per cent while the Nifty50 was at 10,350.20, with a gain of 115.55 points or 1.13 per cent. Gaining between 2.49 and 4.17 per cent, the top five Sensex gainers were Yes Bank, Axis Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, Vedanta, and Coal India.

On Thursday, the Sensex had closed 759.74 points or 2.19 per cent lower at 34,001.15, and the Nifty had settled at 10,234.65, down 225.45 points or 2.16 per cent. According to provisional NSE data, foreign portfolio investors sold net equities of Rs 2,869.41 crore while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth a net value of Rs 1,888.18 crore.

Meanwhile on Friday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 per cent, a day after it fell 3.6 per cent to hit one-and-a-half year low, according to a report by news agency Reuters. (With agency inputs)