Sensex Surges Over 400 Points, Nifty Hits 10,700

Share Markets On Wednesday: RIL, due to report its Q2 earnings later in the day, traded 0.92% higher.

The domestic stock market opened Wednesday's session on a strong note. The S&P BSE Sensex started at 35,543.38 and the Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 10,550.15. In the first few minutes of trade, the 30-share Sensex traded at 35,561.32, up 398.84 points or 1.13 per cent, and the Nifty50 at 10,698.45, with a gain of 113.70 points or 1.07 per cent. The intraday high of the Sensex so far was 35,605.43 and that of the Nifty was 10,710.15. The top five Nifty gainers were Infosys, UPL, Yes Bank, Eicher Motors, and Bajaj Finance.

Infosys reported its September quarter net profit at Rs 4,110 crore after market hours on Tuesday.

Reliance Industries (RIL), which is due to report its second-quarter earnings later in the day, traded 0.92 per cent higher.

In the global markets, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.7 per cent and South Korea 1.2 per cent, according to a report by news agency Reuters. Chinese blue chips, however, lagged with a gain of only 0.2 per cent.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed at 35,162.48, up 297.38 points or 0.85 per cent, and the Nifty50 had settled at 10,584.75, with a gain of 72.25 points or 0.69 per cent. Provisional NSE data showed that in the previous session, foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutional investors sold and purchased net equities of Rs 1,165.63 crore and Rs 1,059.44 crore, respectively. (With agency inputs)