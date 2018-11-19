Sensex Gains 190 Points, Nifty Hits 10,700 Ahead Of Key RBI Board Meeting

Sensex, Nifty on Monday: Forty two Nifty stocks traded firmly with gains.

The domestic stock markets opened in the green ahead of a key RBI board meeting on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex started at 35,647.62 and the NSE Nifty50 at 10,731.25. In the first few minutes of trade, the 30-share Sensex traded at 35,647.62, up 190.46 points or 0.54 per cent and the Nifty50 at 10,724.85, with a gain of 42.65 points or 0.40 per cent. Forty two Nifty stocks traded firmly with gains. Gaining between 1.05 per cent and 3.17 per cent, Yes Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Eicher Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra and Infosys were the top five Nifty50 gainers.

All sectoral indices traded in the green led by gains in pharma and public sector banking stocks.

Experts said markets will now watch out for domestic and global macroeconomic factors. "As the second quarter earnings have concluded, the focus of market will now shift to domestic and global macroeconomic factors. On the domestic front, second phase of assembly elections will be held in Chhattisgarh on 20th November while the movement of rupee against the dollar and crude prices will be keenly watched," said Rahul Sharma, Senior Research Analyst, Equity99.

In the global markets, Asian shares crept cautiously higher amid conflicting signals on the chance of a truce in the Sino-US trade dispute, while the US Federal Reserve's new-found concern on the global economy undermined the dollar, reported news agency Reuters.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tacked on 0.1 per cent and Chinese blue chips 0.5 per cent.

On Friday, the Sensex ended at 35,457.16, up 196.62 points or 0.56 per cent, and the Nifty50 rose 65.50 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 10,682.20.