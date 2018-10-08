Sensex Down Over 250 Points, Nifty Below 10,250

The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 34,412.36.

The domestic stock market started the week on Monday on a negative note. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 34,412.36, and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 10,310.15. In the first few minutes of the session, the 30-share Sensex traded at 34,114.69, down 0.76 per cent or 262.30 points and the Nifty was at 10,234.10, with a loss of 0.80 per cent or 82.35 points. Losing between 1.95 and 6.90 per cent, the top five Sensex laggards were Vedanta, Tata Steel, HDFC, Adani Ports, and Wipro.

Sensex heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC, and ITC led the declines in the BSE index.

In the Nifty pack, 37 out of 50 stocks fell in trade.

The Nifty Metal - the NSE index of metal stocks - was the top sectoral loser as it lost nearly 2 per cent in trade. Barring the Nifty PSU Bank - the index of public sector banks- all sectoral indices traded in the red.

India VIX - the index which helps gauge volatility in markets - was up 3.56 per cent.

On Friday, the Sensex had closed at 34,376.99, down 792.17 points or 2.25 per cent and the Nifty50 had settled at 10,316.45, with a loss of 282.80 points or 2.67 per cent. Foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutional investors sold and purchased net equities of Rs 3,370.14 crore and Rs 1,902.07 crore respectively, according to provisional data from NSE.