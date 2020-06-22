Sensex, Nifty Surge To Over Three-Month Highs Led By Banks

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes extended gains in noon deals led by gains in pharma, banking, financial services and metal shares. The Sensex rose as much as 479 points and Nifty touched an intraday high of 10,386.40. With today's gain, the benchmarks rose to highest levels since March 11.

As of 2:11 pm, the Sensex was up 390 points at 35,122 and Nifty climbed 132 points to 10,377.

"Rally in the markets has been on the back of strong gains in Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance,"AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital told NDTV over phone. Mr Prabhakar advises not to take fresh long positions at current levels and stay on the sidelines.

All sector gauges barring the Nifty IT index were trading higher led by gains in Nifty PSU Bank index's over 4 per cent gain. Nifty Private Bank, Pharma, Media, Metal and Bank indexes also rose between 1.7-2.7 per cent each.

IT shares were facing selling pressure after the US President told Fox News in an interview that he will announce new restrictions on various work visas Sunday or Monday.

Among the individual shares, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares surged more than 35 per cent to a new 52-week high on Monday, after the company said it had received an approval from the government's drug regulator to market and manufacture oral antiviral drug Favipiravir for treating mild to moderate COVID-19 patients in the country.

Kotak Mahindra Bank was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 6 per cent to Rs 1,380. Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Cipla, Coal India, axis Bank, Vedanta, State Bank of India and Grasim also rose between 3.3 and 5.7 per cent each.

On the flipside, Wipro, ONGC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Hindalco, TCS and Infosys were among the notable losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,834 shares were advancing while 802were declining on the BSE.