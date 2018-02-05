Sensex, Nifty Suffer Big Losses For Second Day After Budget 2018: 10 Updates The Sensex and Nifty had slumped more than 2 per cent on Friday, posting their biggest fall in nearly 15 months, as the long-term capital gains tax on equity investments, announced in Budget 2018, dampened sentiment.

A selloff in equity markets continued for a second straight session after Budget 2018 10 Updates On Sensex, Nifty Selloff Today:

1) The market selloff was broad-based today with all BSE sectoral indices, barring index for IT stocks, coming under strong selling pressure.



2) Banking capital goods and metal stocks were under strong pressure. Hindalco, Yes Bank, UPL, Vedanta and Bajaj Finance were down between 3-4 per cent.



3) The selloff in global markets were triggered by Friday's US payrolls report which showed wages growing at their fastest pace in more than 8-1/2 years and fuelling inflation expectations.



4) Wall Street sold off in reaction. On Friday, the Dow fell 2.54 per cent, the S&P 500 2.12 per cent and the Nasdaq 1.96 per cent.



5) It was the Dow's biggest daily percentage loss in 20 months and the largest point fall since December 2008.



6) Asian markets today fell the most in over a year with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 1.9 percent in the largest daily drop since late 2016. Japan's Nikkei sank 2.3 per cent, while Australia's main index lost 1.3 percent and Chinese blue chips slid 0.7 per cent.



7) The next trigger for markets is the RBI's policy review due later this week.



8) The central bank is due to hold its next policy review on February 7 amid worries it could turn more hawkish on inflation after inflation hit a 17-month high in December, well above its 4 per cent target.



9) Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking says the market trend remains weak and traders should remain light and avoid taking any undue risks.



10) At 9:22 am, markets had pared some losses with Sensex down 405 points at 34,661 while Nifty traded at 10,619, down 141 points.



