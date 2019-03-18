Sensex Surges 300 Points Higher, Nifty Hits 11,500; Rupee At 7-Month High

The Nifty 50 index reclaimed its crucial psychological level of 11,500.

Domestic equity benchmarks (Sensex and Nifty) surged along with the Indian rupee (INR) on the back of strong foreign fund inflows. The Nifty 50 index reclaimed its crucial psychological level of 11,500 as both the indexes continue to trade at over six month highs. The foreign institutional investors have been buying shares since the start of this month, the foreign portfolio investors have so far purchased shares worth Rs 17,919 crore, according to data compiled by National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).