Sensex, Nifty Rise To Near 3-Month Highs, Axis Bank Surges 9%

"A larger part of the financial story is that banks have come up with interesting set of numbers, so market has started buying these companies... Earnings outlook looks quite different from what it was in the last quarter," said Deven Choksey, founder of KR Choksey Investment Managers.
IT stocks lost some ground today with the BSE Teck index falling 0.70 per cent.
Maruti Suzuki posted a 10 per cent rise in quarterly net profit but missed analysts' expectations due to higher tax expenses, sending its shares 2 per cent lower.
Global credit rating agency Fitch on Friday affirmed India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-' with 'stable' outlook, saying that the country's medium-term growth potential is strong. A 'BBB-' rating indicates the lowest investment grade.
Global markets were higher today, lifted by strong share price gains for tech giants such as Amazon and Facebook and growing hopes of a lasting peace on the Korean peninsula after a ground-breaking meeting of North and South Korean leaders.