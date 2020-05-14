Sensex, Nifty Remain Under Pressure; Metal, Financial Stocks Drag

HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Hindalco and Tata Steel shed 2-4 per cent on the NSE

Domestic stock markets remained under selling pressure in mid-morning trading on Thursday, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman detailed the first set of measures under the government's "Atma Nirbhar Bharat" economic package. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell as much as 2.07 per cent - or 664.11 points - 31,344.50 in the first few minutes of trade, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark slid to as low as 9,197.00, having started the session at 9,213.95 as against its previous close of 9,383.55. Analysts awaited more details of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat package for cues.

At 11:34 am, the Sensex traded 627.10 points - or 1.97 per cent - lower at 31,376.94 while the Nifty was down 176.10 points - or 1.88 per cent - at 9,207.55.

All the Nifty sectoral indices traded in the red, with the exception of FMCG and pharma indices.Financial, information technology and metal stocks were exerting pressure on the indices.

The NSE's Nifty VIX index - which gauges the markets' expectation of volatility in the near term - was down 2.54 per cent at 37.8 despite the decline in the benchmark indices.

The Finance Minister said after market hours on Wednesday that loan guarantees worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore will be provided to small businesses, non-banking financial companies and power firms. In addition, the government will set up two debt and equity funds amounting to Rs 70,000 crore to support stressed businesses.

The measures were part of a Rs 20 lakh-crore fiscal and monetary package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to support the economy, which has been battered by a weeks-long lockdown to curb the coronavirus. Ms Sitharaman also announced provident fund and tax benefits for people as well as extended the due dates for filing income tax returns.

Meanwhile, in the currency markets, the rupee depreciated by 13 paise to 75.59 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday amid strengthening American currency overseas and negative opening of domestic equities.

In the bullion markets, gold prices rose as much as 0.9 per cent, but pared gains, after the US central bank chief rejected the idea of using negative interest rates as a stimulative tool.

Information Technology stocks were witnessing selling pressure, with Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Wipro shedding 2.3 per cent to 4.9 per cent each. In the financial space, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and SBI weakened between 3 per cent and 4 per cent on the NSE. Metal stocks were also trading weak, with Hindalco, Tata Steel and JSW Steel losing between 2.4 per cent and 3.9 per cent each on the NSE

Among stocks in the news, Reliance Industries (RIL) shares declined 2 per cent on the NSE as the stock went ex-right today. On April 30, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani had announced fundraising of Rs 53,125 crore through a 1:15 rights issue, and fixed May 14 as the record date.

Reliance Industries had declared that one share would be offered for every 15 shares held at Rs 1,257, a 14 per cent discount to the closing price as on April 30. The rights issue is the first of its kind for Reliance Industries in almost 30 years.