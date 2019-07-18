Nifty Futures Indicate Weak Start For Markets Today

Domestic equity markets are likely to open on a lower note on Thursday, as indicated by the SGX Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange. Ahead of the opening of the capital markets in India, the SGX Nifty futures were last seen trading 23.00 points - or 0.20 per cent - lower at 11,650.50. The SGX Nifty, traded on the Singapore Exchange, is an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty in India. On Wednesday, the domestic stock market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty had finished 0.22 per cent and 0.21 per cent higher respectively, rising for a third session in a row.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.