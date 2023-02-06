Sensex, Nifty Open On Lower Note

Indian indices opened with a negative bias.

The Sensex lost 108 points to reach 60,733.

Stock indices opened lower today. The Sensex was down 108 points at 60,733, and the Nifty lost 45 points to 17,809.

