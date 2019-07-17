Sensex, Nifty Open On Flat Note; Yes Bank, Wipro Gain Ahead Of Earnings

S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Indexes were little changed as gains in HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance were offset by losses in Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors and Sun Pharma. The S&P BSE Sensex swung in a range of a little over 100 points hitting high of 39,188.73 and a low of 39,081.14 while the Nifty 50 Index was touched a high of 11,682.55 and low of 11,651.15. Pharma and auto shares were witnessing selling pressure while buying was seen in media shares.

As of 9:25 am, the Sensex traded 0.08 per cent or 30 points higher at 39,161 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index rose 0.17 per cent or 20 points to 11,683.

Fourteen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE were trading higher led by the S&P BSE Basic Materials Index's 0.6 per cent gain.

On the other hand, S&P BSE Auto Index was top loser, down 0.35 per cent.

UPL was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 2.85 per cent to Rs 660.20. Zee Entertainment, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Yes Bank, Wipro, Indiabulls Housing FInance and Bajaj Finance were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, GAIL, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors were among the laggards.

Among the individual shares, DCB Bank shares fell 13 per cent to Rs 209 after its non-performing assets in June quarter rose to 1.96 per cent as a percentage of total advances from 1.84 per cent in the previous quarter.

