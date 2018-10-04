Sensex Closes 806 Points Lower Amid Across The Board Sell-Off

Domestic stock markets closed lower on Thursday, as caution prevailed ahead of the policy meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) due Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 806.47 points, or 2.24 per cent, to end at 35,169.16. The NSE Nifty50 index dropped 259.00 points or 2.39 per cent to settle at 10,599.25.

"The Sensex and Nifty has fallen sharply on the back of selling witnessed across all Asian markets. Since most Asian markets are importers of crude the impact of rising crude prices and rising dollar index weigh on their trade balance. FPIs are selling in emerging markets which is visible in India also", said Rusmik Oza, Senior Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research, Kotak Securities.

The correction is likely to continue going forward as the markets have entered a bear mode, AK Prabhakar, head of research, IDBI Capital Markets, told NDTV. "Markets have corrected every five years in the run up to elections." He expects the Nifty to correct 6-8 per cent this month.