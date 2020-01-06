Sensex, Nifty Set For Gap Down Opening; Tata Group Shares in Focus

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes are set to open lower as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange. The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty fell 40 points to 12,208. Equities in other Asian markets were also trading with a negative bias amid rising tensions in middle-east after the United States killed a top Iranian military commander in Iraq. Gulf markets fell sharply on Sunday, Kuwaiti index, the best performer in the region in 2019, was down nearly 4.1 per cent, while Saudi stocks plunged 2.2 per cent.

Traders were spooked after the death of Major General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force who was also one of Iran's most influential figures.

Meanwhile, a gauge of Asian shares was toppled from an 18-month top on Monday as heightened Middle East tensions sent investors scurrying for the safety of gold, which hit a near seven-year high while oil jumped to four-month peaks.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.7 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei slid almost 2 per cent in a sour return from holiday, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.5 per cent in very choppy trade.

Back home, Tata Group shares will be in focus today as the Supreme Court will hear Ratan Tata's plea challenging National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) verdict challenging Cyrus Mistry's reinstatement as the Tata Sons Chairman.

Meanwhile, Mr Mistry has clarified that that he does not intend to pursue executive chairmanship of Tata Sons, or directorship of TCS, Tata Teleservices or Tata Industries.

(With inputs from Reuters)