Sensex Falls Over 300 Points, Nifty Ends At 12,056 Ahead Of GDP Data

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes broke their two-day record-breaking run on Friday ahead of the second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data due later in the day. In a poll conducted by news agency Reuters, economists expect GDP growth to come in at 4.7 per cent in July-September, down from 5.0 per cent in the previous quarter and 7 per cent in the three-month period till September 30, 2018. If the GDP growth rate falls below 5 per cent, that would be the weakest pace of economic growth in more than six years.

The Sensex fell as much as 466 points and the Nifty 50 index dropped as much as 134 points before.

The Sensex ended 336 points or 0.8 per cent lower at 40,794 and NSE Nifty 50 index declined 0.78 per cent or 95 points to close at 12,056.

Fifteen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE ended lower led by the S&P BSE Energy index's 1.5 per cent fall. Auto, metal, capital goods, banking, healthcare, finance and information technology shares also witnessed selling pressure.

On the other hand, telecom and real estate shares witnessed buying interest.

Mid- and small-cap shares outperformed their larger peers as the S&P BSE MidCap index rose 0.2 per cent and the S&P BSE SmallCap index advanced 0.5 per cent.

Zee Entertainment was top loser in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock fell 7.88 per cent to Rs 286.50. Hindustan Unilever, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Yes Bank, Hindalco, Vedanta, State Bank of India, Sun Pharma and Reliance Industries were also among the losers, down between 1.7-2.5 per cent each.

Bharti Infratel, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, NTPC and GAIL India were among the notables losers.

Market breadth was negative as 1,341 shares ended lower while 1,220 closed higher on the BSE.