Christmas Cheer On Dalal Street, Nifty Hits 10,500 For First Time

TCS and Infosys led gainers in IT pack.

The Nifty hit 10, 500 for the first time today while the Sensex also hit a fresh all-time high, powered by gains in banking, IT and auto stocks. Higher global markets also boosted sentiments. The Nifty at its day's high hit 10,501 before closing 52 points lower at 10,493. Strong US economic data, coupled with passage of a tax cut bill, boosted global markets. The BJP's win in state elections and positive global markets have spurred a rally with domestic markets setting new landmarks this week. Indian markets will be closed on Monday for Christmas.