Stock, Forex Markets To Remain Closed On Monday

India's financial markets are closed on Monday, August 12, for a holiday and will resume trading on Tuesday.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.68 per cent at 37,581.91 on Friday. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.7 per cent higher at 11,109.65.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.49 per cent, while the rupee settled at 70.79 to the dollar.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.