Profit
Sensex Falls Over 100 Points, Nifty Slips Below 10,620

Automobile and energy stocks led the losses in the markets, while some strength in media and state-run banking stocks kept the downside in check.

Market | | Updated: January 29, 2019 09:27 IST
Top Nifty laggards were Indiabulls Housing Finance, GAIL, BPCL, Bajaj Auto and PowerGrid

Domestic stock markets started Tuesday's session on a lower note with the Sensex falling over 100 points in early trade, amid weakness in Asian peers on US-China trade concerns. The Sensex fell as much as 124 points to touch 35,532 on the downside, while the Nifty hit 10,616, down 44 points from the previous close. Automobile and energy stocks led the losses in the markets, while some strength in media and state-run banking stocks kept the downside in check.
Here are five things to know:
  1. At 9:38 am, the Sensex traded down 56 points at 35,600, while the Nifty was at 10,654, 7 points lower from the previous close.
  2. GAIL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, PowerGrid, UPL and Infosys - trading between 0.9 per cent and 3.7 per cent lower - were among the top laggards on the 50-scrip index.
  3. The domestic markets took negative cues from Asian peers, where equities stumbled with Japan's Nikkei sliding about 1 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan got off to a shaky start with losses accelerating as other regional markets opened.
  4. Australia and New Zealand led the losses, with their benchmark indices down 0.7 per cent each while South Korea's KOSPI was off 0.3 per cent. Chinese shares opened in the red too, with the blue-chip index down 0.2 per cent.
  5. The prospects for a long-awaited China-US trade deal suffered another blow after the United States levelled sweeping criminal charges against China's telecom giant Huawei.

(With agency inputs)



