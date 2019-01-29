Sensex Falls Over 100 Points, Nifty Slips Below 10,620

Top Nifty laggards were Indiabulls Housing Finance, GAIL, BPCL, Bajaj Auto and PowerGrid

Domestic stock markets started Tuesday's session on a lower note with the Sensex falling over 100 points in early trade, amid weakness in Asian peers on US-China trade concerns. The Sensex fell as much as 124 points to touch 35,532 on the downside, while the Nifty hit 10,616, down 44 points from the previous close. Automobile and energy stocks led the losses in the markets, while some strength in media and state-run banking stocks kept the downside in check.