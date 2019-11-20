Sensex Up Over 150 Points; Reliance Industries Market Cap Nears Rs 10 Lakh Crore

Reliance Industries was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes opened higher led by gains in Reliance Industries which rose as much as 4.05 per cent to a fresh record high of Rs 1,571 after its telecom said it will also raise tariffs of telecom offerings a day after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea informed raising tariffs from December. Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, ONGC and ICICI Bank were also contributing towards gain in the benchmarks.

As of 9:32 am, the Sensex traded 180 points or 0.44 per cent higher at 40,649 and the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 40 points or 0.33 per cent at 11,980.

Eleven of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE were trading higher led by the S&P BSE Telecom index's nearly 3 per cent gain.

Oil & Gas, Energy, Healthcare, Industrials and Capital Goods indexes also rose between 1 and 2.6 per cent each.

On the flipside, S&P BSE FMCG index was top loser, down 0.6 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares were underperforming their larger peers as the S&P BSE MidCap index rose 0.2 per cent while the S&P BSE SmallCap index was trading on a flat note.

Reliance Industries was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares. With today's surge Reliance Industries' market capitalisation inched closer to Rs 10 lakh crore mark.

IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Larsen & Toubro, Coal India, Bharat Petroleum and Zee Entertainment were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Britannia Industries, Bharti Infratel, ITC, NTPC, Eicher Motors, Axis Bank and Nestle India were among the losers.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.