Sensex Rises Around 250 Points, Nifty Hovers At 10,250

Domestic stock markets strengthened by 1 per cent in mid-morning trading, after a tentative start, led by buying in pharma and FMCG stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex index climbed as much as 1.07 per cent to touch an intra-day high of 34,738.07, after opening at 34,520.79. The NSE Nifty 50 benchmark rose to as high as 10,271.85 after starting the day at 10,181.15. At 11:00 am, the Sensex was up 241.09 points - or 0.6 per cent - at 34,591, while the Nifty was at 10,232.80, up 62.45 points or 0.6 per cent. The BSE Midcap index had gained 1.04 per cent at 12,715 and the BSE Smallcap index had added 0.43 per cent at 12,016

Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel prices were hiked for a third straight day as state-owned oil marketing companies reverted to the normal practice of daily price revisions after a gap of 83 days. In Delhi, the price of petrol was increased by 54 paise per litre and diesel by 58 paise per litre with effect from 6 am on June 9.

Pharma and FMCG stocks were witnessing buying interest. In the pharma space, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's and Lupin had gained 2.2 per cent to 4.3 per cent each, on the NSE. And in the NSE FMCG index, ITC, Dabur, Hindustan Unilever and Marico had added between 1.8 per cent and 3.5 per cent each.

On the other hand, oil market companies were trading weak. Gail, BPCL and IOC had shed 1.1 per cent to 2.3 per cent each, on the NSE.

On the stock-specific front, motorcycle and scooter manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has gained 1.3 per cent at Rs 2,416 ahead of its Q4 numbers scheduled later in the day.

The NSE market breadth favoured the bulls. Out of 2,126 stocks traded on the NSE, there were 1,012advancing stocks as against 697 declines.