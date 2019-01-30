Sensex Rises Over 250 Points, Nifty Above 10,700

Share markets on Wednesday: Private banks, IT and metal stocks led the gainsin the markets.

Domestic stock markets started Wednesday's session on a positive note. The Sensex rose as much as 257.91 points to touch 35,850.41 on the upside, while the the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange hit 10,710.20, up 58 points from the previous close. Private banks, IT and metal stocks led the gains in the markets. Heavyweights ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance and Infosys led to the advances on Sensex.

At 9:23 am, the 30-share benchmark index traded 150.57 points or 0.42 per cent higher at 35,743.07, and the Nifty was at 10,692.35, up 40.15 points or 0.38 per cent from the previous close.

Top gainers on the 50-scrip index were HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Yes Bank and ICICI Bank, trading between 2.54 and 4.54 per cent higher.

Sector wise, the NSE private banking and IT indices surged up to 1.01 per cent.

US stock futures and Asian equities eked out modest gains on Wednesday as investors seized on Apple Inc's earnings and comments from its chief that US.-China trade tensions were easing, sending the iPhone maker's shares soaring in after-hours trade.

Sterling smarted from a 0.7 per cent fall the previous day after British lawmakers rejected most amendments that sought to avoid Britain leaving the European Union without a deal, reviving worries of a chaotic withdrawal from the European Union. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.05 per cent

Oil prices held firm after the United States imposed sanctions on state-owned Venezuelan oil company PDVSA, a move likely to reduce the OPEC member's crude exports and relieve some global oversupply worries. (With inputs from agencies)

