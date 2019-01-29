Sensex, Nifty Move In Tight Range Amid Cautious Trade: 10 Things To Know

Domestic stock markets moved in a narrow range on Tuesday amid weakness in Asian peers as investors turned cautious ahead of Budget announcements due later this week. The Sensex fell as much as 124 points to hit 35,532 on the downside, while the Nifty dipped to 10,616, down 44 points from the previous close. The benchmark indices entered the positive zone briefly during Tuesday's session, but failed to sustain those gains as advances in pharma, state-run banking and media stocks were offset by weakness in energy and IT stocks.