Sensex, Nifty Trim Losses As Buying Emerges In Auto Stocks: 10 Things To Know

Market breadth was negative with 777 stocks on the BSE enjoying gains and 1,171 struggling with losses

Domestic stock markets trimmed losses in late morning deals on Friday as buying emerged in automobile stocks, amid losses in global peers. At 11:00 am, the S&P BSE Sensex index traded 100.24 points - or 0.27 per cent - lower at 37,211.29, while the broader NSE Nifty benchmark was down 24.45 points - or 0.22 per cent - at 11,004.95. A selloff across sectors barring automobile stocks still pulled the markets lower, led by financial, information technology, metal and pharmaceutical shares.