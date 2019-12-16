Sensex, Nifty Turn Flat; ITC, Sun Pharma Top Losers

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes erased gains and turned flat on the back of selling pressure in ITC, HDDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and Sun Pharma. However, the losses were capped as Tata Consultancy Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro were witnessing buying interest.

As of 10:34 am, the Sensex was down 2 points at 41,008 and the Nifty 50 index was down 4 points at 12,082.

The Sensex opened over 100 points higher and Nifty touched a high of 12,135 taking cues from positive Asian markets as investors welcomed a trade agreement between Beijing and Washington over the weekend, but enthusiasm was capped by lingering scepticism about the deal and ongoing relations between China and the United States.

Seven of 11 sector gauges were trading lower led by the Nifty FMCG index's 0.8 per cent fall. Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank indexes were also trading with a negative bias.

On the other hand, Nifty IT index was top gainer, up 1 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares were trading with mixed as Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.15 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.3 per cent.

Tech Mahindra was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 2 per cent to Rs 777. GAIL India, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Power Grid, Bharti Infratel and Kotak Mahindra Bank were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, ITC, JSW Steel, Indian Oil, Hindustan Unilever, Coal India and Grasim Industries were among the laggards.

The overall market breadth turned neutral as 937 shares were advancing while 894 were advancing on the BSE.