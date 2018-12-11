Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Sharply Lower Today: 10 Things To Know

Investors will also closely watch election results.

The stock markets are likely to open sharply lower on Tuesday, a day marked with the much-awaited results of assembly elections in five states. The SGX Nifty was down 169.5 points, or 1.6 per cent, at 10,348.50 on Tuesday morning. The Nifty and Sensex had plunged around 2 per cent on Monday to register their worst closing levels in four weeks, dragged lower by an across-the-board selloff. Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel stepped down on Monday.