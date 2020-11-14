Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open At Record Highs On Diwali Muhurat Trading Session

The Nifty in the pre-market session surged 103 points to record high of 12,823 and Sensex climbed 372 points to 43,815.

Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open At Record Highs On Diwali Muhurat Trading Session

The Indian equity markets are likely to open at record highs on special Muhurat trading session on festival of Diwali. The Nifty futures traded on Singapore Exchange was up 82 points at 12,787, indicating a strong start for Indian equities.

In recently concluded Samvat 2076, the Sensex has surged 12.2 per cent and Nifty 50 index has climbed 10 per cent despite huge volatility caused due to Coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

The Nifty in the pre-market session surged 103 points to record high of 12,823 and Sensex climbed 372 points to 43,815.

Bharti Airtel, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro and ONGC were top gainers in the Sensex.

Newsbeep

On the flipside, NTPC was the only loser in the 30-share Sensex.

Comments
SensexDiwali muhurat session

Also Read

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india