Sensex Edges Lower, Nifty Near 10,600: 5 Things To Know

Nifty finds strong support at 10,640 levels, breaks will take it to 10,600 levels, stated Equity99.

The S&P BSE Sensex started Tuesday's session on a lower note, falling 34 points, or 0.10 per cent, to trade at 34,977 levels in morning trade. The broader Nifty50 shed 7 points, or 0.07 per cent, to trade at 10,620. The domestic equity markets tracked weakness in Asian counterparts. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 per cent after surging 1.4 per cent the previous day, according to a report by news agency Reuters. The markets are awaiting the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting meeting on Wednesday, said experts.