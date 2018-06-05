NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

Sensex Edges Lower, Nifty Near 10,600: 5 Things To Know

National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index Nifty50 shed 7 points, or 0.07 per cent, to trade at 10,620.

Market | | Updated: June 05, 2018 09:52 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sensex Edges Lower, Nifty Near 10,600: 5 Things To Know

Nifty finds strong support at 10,640 levels, breaks will take it to 10,600 levels, stated Equity99.

The S&P BSE Sensex started Tuesday's session on a lower note, falling 34 points, or 0.10 per cent, to trade at 34,977 levels in morning trade. The broader Nifty50 shed 7 points, or 0.07 per cent, to trade at 10,620. The domestic equity markets tracked weakness in Asian counterparts. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 per cent after surging 1.4 per cent the previous day, according to a report by news agency Reuters. The markets are awaiting the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting meeting on Wednesday, said experts.
Here are five things to know about Tuesday's trading session:
  1. The losses in the 30-share Sensex pack were led by Dr Reddy's Laboratories (down 1.40 per cent), PowerGrid Corporation (down 1.21 per cent), Bharti Airtel (down 1.09 per cent), YES Bank (down 1.01 per cent), and Hindustan Unilever (down 0.95 x per cent) in early deals.
  2. On the other hand, top gainers on the Sensex were HDFC Bank (up 0.63 per cent), Coal India (up 0.58 per cent), Reliance Industries (up 0.45 per cent), IndusInd Bank (up 0.42 per cent) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.40 per cent).
  3. Among major stocks, Biocon hit a 52-week high after its Pegfilgrastim, a cancer drug developed by the company with Mylan received US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval. Maruti Suzuki zoomed nearly 20 per cent after total production went up 22 per cent to 1.84 lakh units in May.
  4. "The central bank of India is almost set to change its attitude from neutral to aggressive on financial cost. The monetary policy committee is expected to tighten the rates and make an upward revision in terms of inflation forecast," said Dyaneshwar Padwal – AVP – Technical Analysis, KIFS Trade Capital.
  5. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) net purchased equities worth Rs 2354.03 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold Rs 712.41 crore on Monday, according to provisional data from the NSE. (With Agency Inputs)


Comments

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SensexNifty

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Apple WWDC 2018DiabetesLive cricket ScoreFIFAPNR StatusOlaOffersFlipkartBengaliTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top