Sensex, Nifty Gain For Fifth Straight Session Led By SBI, Infosys

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 index rose for fifth day in a row led by gains in State Bank of India, Yes Bank, Infosys, HDFC and Tata Consultancy Services. For most part of the day, the benchmarks traded firmly higher and at the day's highest level Sensex surged 340 points to hit record high of 40,392 while the Nifty 50 index was 158 points short of its all-time high of 12,103. However, late selling pressure in banking heavyweights HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank wiped out most of intraday gains for the Sensex and Nifty.

Here are 5 things to know about today's session of stock markets:

The Sensex ended 77 points or 0.19 per cent higher at 40,129 and the Nifty 50 index climbed 33 points or 0.28 per cent to shut shop at 11,878. The Sensex and Nifty came off intraday highs in the last hour of trade owing to selling pressure in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank as futures and options contracts for the month of October expired, analysts said. Sixteen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE ended higher led by the S&P BSE Information Technology and S&P BSE Telecom indexes nearly 2 per cent gain. On the other hand, S&P BSE Metal index declined 0.55 per cent on fears of dumping of metal by Chinese companies in India after Bloomberg reported that Chinese officials said that they have doubts if trade deal possible with US President Donald Trump. Yes Bank was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares. The stock surged 24 per cent to close at Rs 70.30 after the bank informed exchanges that a global investor made a binding offer for investment of up to $1.2 billion.

