Sensex Tumbles Over 450 Points, Nifty Below 10,000: 10 Things To Know

The domestic market took a cue from global peers after markets across Asia and the US plunged after talks of the trade war.

Market | Written by | Updated: March 23, 2018 10:30 IST
Mr Trump signed a memorandum that could impose tariffs on import of about $60 billion of Chinese goods.

Dalal Street on Friday was spooked by fears of an escalating global trade war after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on the import of Chinese goods. BSE Sensex tanked over 450 points and NSE's Nifty 50 slipped below the 10,000 level. At 9:45 am, the S&P BSE Sensex slumped 414 points to 32,592.12. The Nifty was down 136 points at 9,978.60. Earlier, at 8:52 am, the SGXNifty in Singapore indicated a gap-down opening for domestic markets as it traded at 9,995 level with a loss of 122.5 points. The domestic market took a cue from global peers after markets across Asia and the US plunged after talks of the trade war.
Here are 10 things to know about Friday's trading session:
  1. In the 30-share Sensex pack, all the stocks traded in the red at 9:17 am. The top five laggards in the Sensex pack were ICICI Bank (down 2.68 per cent), Axis Bank (down 2.58 per cent), Tata Steel (down 2.70 per cent), YES Bank (down 2.46 per cent), and Adani Ports (down 1.91 per cent). 
  2. "Options data suggest everyone is betting on 10,000 mark. We may expect Nifty to test 10,000 mark very soon. The break of the same may create panic which may lead to further escalation towards the 9,700 mark. Traders are expected remain bearish on the market until and unless Nifty closes above 10,350 level," said Dyaneshwar Padwal, AVP Technical Analyst, KIFS Trade Capital.
  3. In the sectoral space, metal stocks led the fall on the Nifty as the Nifty Metal index shed 2.54 per cent. Experts were also cautious on banking stocks, which traded 2 per cent lower at 9:44 am.
  4. "Bank Nifty failed to hold its bounce and slipped towards 24,100. It formed a bearish candle on the daily chart. Now, if it fails to surpass 24,350 and slip below 24,000, then weakness could extend towards 23,800 and lower zones while on the upside, hurdles exist at 24,350 then 24,500," said Chandan Taparia, Technical & Derivative Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities.
  5. Mr Trump , on Thursday, signed a memorandum that could impose tariffs on import of about $60 billion of Chinese goods. The order came. Beijing, on Friday, requested the US to ease these measures. 
  6. At 9:02 am, China's Shanghai Composite Index traded at 3,156.89 with a loss of 106.59 points while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 852.28 points at 30,225.04 level. 
  7. In overnight trade in the US markets, the Dow Jones closed 724.42 points lower at 23,957.89, the broader S&P 500 shed 68.24 points to end at 2,643.69 level. 
  8. Meanwhile, in the currency market, crude was rushing towards the $65 a barrel mark. Brent crude futures were at $69.64 per barrel, up 73 cents, or 1.1 per cent, according to news agency Reuters.
  9. Bond prices rose as jittery investors sought security away from stocks. The 10-year bond yield was at 6-week low as it traded at 7.53 per cent. 
  10. The rupee traded 3 paise lower at 65.18 against the US dollar. 


