Sensex Tumbles Over 450 Points, Nifty Below 10,000: 10 Things To Know

Mr Trump signed a memorandum that could impose tariffs on import of about $60 billion of Chinese goods.

Dalal Street on Friday was spooked by fears of an escalating global trade war after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on the import of Chinese goods. BSE Sensex tanked over 450 points and NSE's Nifty 50 slipped below the 10,000 level. At 9:45 am, the S&P BSE Sensex slumped 414 points to 32,592.12. The Nifty was down 136 points at 9,978.60. Earlier, at 8:52 am, the SGXNifty in Singapore indicated a gap-down opening for domestic markets as it traded at 9,995 level with a loss of 122.5 points. The domestic market took a cue from global peers after markets across Asia and the US plunged after talks of the trade war.