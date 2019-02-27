Sensex, Nifty Fluctuate Amid High Volatility; Banking Shares Fall

Domestic equity benchmarks were witnessing wild swings in a highly volatile trading session after geo-political tensions between India and Pakistan escalated. The S&P BSE Sensex swung in the range of 636 points while the Nifty 50 index touched high of 10,939.70 and low of 10,751.20. Geo-political tensions escalated after India denied Pakistani claims of shooting down Indian Air Force jets and said "all our pilots are accounted for" after Islamabad put out a statement claiming "strikes across Line of Control from within Pakistani airspace", the allegations reflecting an escalation of hostilities a day after Indian fighter jets destroyed a terror training camp within Pakistan.

As of 2:19 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex 0.20 per cent or 65 points lower at 35,908 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index was down 0.27 per cent or 30 points at 10,805. India VIX, measure of volatility on the National Stock Exchange shot by 10.45 per cent to 18.90.

"There is a concern that things should not escalate into a bigger problem," news agency Reuters reported citing Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Securities. "Now if something more has happened, it needs to be seen what kind of impact it will have in the geopolitical scenario. The market will take cognisance and remain cautious," he added.

Eleven of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE were trading lower dragged by S&P Bse Consumer Durables Index's 0.4 per cent decline. Banking, oil & gas, finance and information technology indexes were also trading with a negative bias. On the other hand, S&P BSE Capital Goods Index was top gainer, up 1.07 per cent.