Sensex, Nifty Flat; IndusInd Bank, L&T Gain, ICICI Bank, ITC Fall

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Indexes were trading on a flat note in noon deals as gains in Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and NTPC were offset by losses in ICICI Bank, ITC, Vedanta and Tata Motors. The benchmarks are trading in a narrow range in trade today with the Sensex moving in a band of 176 points and Nifty touching high of 11,932.15 and low of 11,887.05.

As of 11:52 am, the Sensex traded 0.06 per cent or 25 points higher at 39,842 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced 4 points to 11,915.

Ten of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE were trading higher led by the S&P BSE Capital Goods Index's 0.5 per cent gain. Power, Realty, Energy and Oil & Gas Indexes also rose between 0.2 and 0.4 per cent each.

On the other hand, S&P BSE Healthcare Index was top loser, down 0.3 per cent.

Indiabulls Housing Finance was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 4 per cent to Rs 668. IndusInd Bank, Britannia Industries, Zee Entertainment, Asian Paints, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, BPCL and NTPC were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Eicher Motors, GAIL, Vedanta, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Tata Motors, Cipla, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco and Bharti Infratel were among the losers.

