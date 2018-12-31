Sensex Logs Gain Of Nearly 6% In 2018

Top Sensex losers were Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank and NTPC

Domestic stock markets finished the last session of calendar year 2018 on a flat note after a choppy session. Sharp advances in metal stocks were marred by weakness in energy, infrastructure and realty sectors. BSE benchmark Sensex closed 8 points lower at 36,068 on Monday, while the NSE Nifty ended at 10,862, up 2 points from the previous close.

Top gainers on the 30-scrip index were Tata Steel, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors and IndusInd Bank, closing between 1 per cent and 1.6 per cent higher. On the other hand, top laggards on the Sensex were Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, NTPC, HDFC and Coal India, settling with losses ranging from 0.7 per cent to 1 per cent.

Trading data was unavailable on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website due to technical problems.

NSE website is facing some technical problems, we regret the inconvenience caused and shall endeavor to have the same rectified shortly. NSEIndia (@NSEIndia) December 31, 2018

The NSE website "is facing some technical problems, we regret the inconvenience caused and shall endeavor to have the same rectified shortly", the bourse said on microblogging site Twitter.

The Sensex and Nifty logged their third consecutive annual gain, rising 5.9 per cent and 3.2 per cent for the year respectively.

Indian markets outperformed most Asian indices which ended the year in the red, news agency Reuters reported citing Refinitiv data.