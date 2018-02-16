Sensex Nifty Fall On Selling Pressure, Banking Stocks Decline

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened higher at 34,411.24 points, closed at 34,010.76 points -- down 286.71 points or 0.84 per cent from its previous close. The Sensex touched a high of 34,508.24 points and a low of 33,957.33 points during the intra-day trade.
The BSE market breadth was bearish as 2,078 stocks declined as against 726 advances. On Thursday, the key indices closed in the green as positive global cues along with healthy buying in metals, banking and oil and gas stocks kept market sentiment upbeat. The Nifty50 edged higher by 44.60 points or 0.42 per cent to close at 10,545.50 points, while the BSE Sensex closed at 34,297.47 points -- up 141.52 points or 0.41 per cent.
